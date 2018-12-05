Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes for her own Sacred Games

Digital is the place to be. With the growing popularity of web series, B-Town celebrities are slowly willing to step into the world of web. Case in point - Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games. The first season of the series garnered an insane amount of positive reviews world over, so much so that now even Bollywood's elite are looking to play their part. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan. After her husband, Saif tasted sweet success, now Kareena wants a share of the pie.

The Veere Di Wedding star was recently asked in an interview about venturing into the digital world and she said that she doesn’t mind starring in one only if the content is as ‘wonderful’ as Sacred Games. "Well, if the content is as wonderful as 'Sacred Games', I'm quite sure I would. It's put India on a global map. The kind of content and the characters Saif (Ali Khan) and Nawazuddin (Siddiqui) have played... It's like a craze,” she told IANS.

She further revealed that Saif has garnered much appreciation for his portrayal of Sartaj Singh in the show than any of his films.

"I do not think Saif has got so many compliments for a film the way he has got for the series... In India, to have such bold content has not been done before," she added.

Kareena has been taking it slow since her last film. She recently lent her voice to character Kaa of the Hindi version of Andy Serkis’ Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. She will be next seen in Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.