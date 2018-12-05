image
Wednesday, December 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes for her own Sacred Games

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes for her own Sacred Games

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 05 2018, 7.41 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKareenna Kapoor KhanNawazuddin SiddiquiSacred GamesSaif Ali KhanSartaj Singhveere di wedding
nextPriyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra is absolutely precious!
ALSO READ

Sacred Games has a new face, Taimur Ali Khan drops by to meet daddy Saif Ali Khan

Sacred Games season 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui kicks off shooting in Kenya

#MeToo: Radhika Apte opens up on a producer’s abuse of power