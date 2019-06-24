Priyanka Kaul June 24 2019, 6.57 pm June 24 2019, 6.57 pm

It’s been a while since we all saw Kareena Kapoor Khan on the big screen playing the main lead. Even though her last movie, Veere Di Wedding, was a 100 crore grosser, we just did not get enough her as he played one of the four leads. However, while the actress has a handful of projects in her kitty, it’s going to be some time until fans get to see her before her release.

The actress surely knows how to keep her fans happy. From being spotted with Taimur to sun-kissed pictures from vacations with hubby Saif Ali Khan, Kareena is always buzzing. Recently, a Behind-The-Scenes of a shoot from one of her advertisements surfaced on the internet. Here, Kareena Kapoor can be seen in her goofy avatar as she takes a dip with her crew from the shoot.

In the frame is also her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. Yianni too had shared the same post and captioned it as “And that’s how it’s done,” and took a friendly jibe on the actress who is having fun while working. He also shared the commercial clip on his handle.

On the professional front, Kareena will be playing a significant role in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, which is a sequel to the 2017 movie Hindi Medium. The actress, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, had said, "I think it's going to be quite a surreal experience. It's not a romantic pairing. It's a small but interesting part and also I think that I just wanted to get out of my comfort zone and do a movie that would throw me into a different milieu and see how it goes. Whether it's Homi or its Irrfan and Deepak (Dobriyal), I think it's all a different world for me to be a part of so that would be interesting.”