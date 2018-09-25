Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show has THIS actress as the first guest

Following the footsteps of her best friend Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to have her own radio show. Reportedly, it will be a chat show and will have different celebrities on it. We are sure everyone wants to know who the celebs Kareena will be chatting with. While we are yet to know the list of celebs, we have got our hands on who will feature on her debut show.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the first guest on Kareena’s chat show is none other than Sunny Leone. A source revealed that the recording began at around 2pm on Monday and was wrapped up in half an hour. The source further added, “Both actresses ended up twinning, as they arrived in monochrome outfits. On the episode, they bond over films, marriage and kids. Kareena who had been prepping up for a while, wrapped up the first episode without any glitches.” Kareena and Sunny both were spotted together at a studio but didn’t pose for the shutterbugs together. We are now surely looking forward to hear the chat between Kareena and Sunny.

Talking about their movies, Kareena will next be seen in Good News opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie is slated to release on July 19, 2019. She also has Karan Johar’s directorial Takht in her kitty which will hit the screens in 2020. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone will be seen in a movie down South which is titled as Veeramadevi.