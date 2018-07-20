Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sheer look post her workout session is on point - view pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an ultimate style diva and her every appearance only validates this fact. She can pull off any outfit with complete panache and no kidding there. From a simple gym outfit to a cute dress, Kareena’s style game has always impressed us.

Now, the actress was papped post her workout session and she once again, chose her favourite color black, but with sheer on it. Her sheer black top over a pink bralette top showed her toned abs and those black reflectors complimented her gym look quite well.

When the shutterbugs clicked her, she was on a call and didn’t look into the cameras, but the paps had their eyes on her.

The actress was on a vacation with hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur. She recently returned to Mumbai and got back to her work commitments soon. Yesterday she flew to Delhi with her filmmaker BFF, Karan Johar for an event. And today, here she is in Mumbai back to her fitness routine.

On the movie front, the actress’ last outing Veere Di Wedding that also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in it, turned out to be successful. Now, reports are rife that’s she will be a part of BFF Karan Johar’s upcoming production in which she will reunite with her Aitraaz co-actor Akshay Kumar. The movie will also star Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal parts. Word also has it that she has come on-board for Salute, a biopic on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma,that stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead