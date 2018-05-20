Kareena Kapoor reveals her fitness secret

From her massive transformation to size-zero to getting back in shape after pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan always catches eye-balls for maintaining being fit. Be in stills or the videos of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, Bebo has already stolen the limelight with the sizzling outfits and looks that could kill. The 37-year-old Kapoor beaut recently opened up about setting new hotness goals for the mothers in their 30s.

“Honestly, I have always been very fitness conscious. Everyone is saying I have lost weight so fast, but I have taken a year and a half. It has happened over time. It's not for the movies, but just for me. Like I always say, feed me karela for lunch and dinner and I am happy”, she tells Mid-Day.

She further emphasized on how being happy helps you glow and stay healthy. "You have to make yourself happy. You have to find joy in smaller things in life, not just success. I am happiest when I am having coffee or a glass of wine with a friend and ch​atting. Or when I am reading a book, not a script, trying to prove that I have 30 scripts lined up".

The actress also credited her film Veere Di wedding for styling her differently and turning up the heat. "That's one of the reasons I did the movie. It's young and fresh. I could have come back in an author-backed role, playing a titular character. But I chose not to. I just had a baby, and I wanted to do something that's young and the language for which is different”, she said.

Kareena’s movie Veere Di Wedding’s trailer was released a few days back. The film, based on the story which revolves around the girl-gang played by Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shiskha Talsania, is slated to release on June 1.