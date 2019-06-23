Darshana Devi June 23 2019, 7.02 pm June 23 2019, 7.02 pm

Saif Ali Khan and his family members are currently on a work-cum-holiday trip in London. Just a couple of days back, the Nawab jetted off to London with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and his internet-sensation-kid Taimur Ali Khan and were also spotted them taking a stroll on the streets of the city. Although both Saif and Kareena’s visit to the city is for their professional commitments, who cares? Nothing could stop the Kapoors from partying the night away there as well!

Some of the stunning pictures of them are currently floating on the internet. They feature Saif, Kareena along with Karisma Kapoor partying, in a posh night club in London, like there’s no tomorrow. One of the pictures, posted by Karisma, see the gorgeous Kapoor sisters twinning while channelling their inner black beauty. While Kareena went for a black outfit and nude lipstick to go with it, Karisma opted for a shimmery blazer and complemented her looks with bright red lipstick. Saif, on the other hand, donned a blue and white striped shirt and blue jacket, looking every bit dashing! Guess, the Kapoor and Khans are on the lines of - Work hard, party harder!

Have a look at glimpses of the party below:

Kareena Kapoor and family party in London

Saif is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman in London. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film pairs the Sacred Games actor with Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F. Coming to Bebo, it is reported that she will soon be joining Irrfan Khan on the sets of Angrezi Medium in London.