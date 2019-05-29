Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur make for a perfect Pataudi portrait!

Divya Ramnani May 29 2019, 7.11 pm May 29 2019, 7.11 pm

The Pataudis don’t meet often, thanks to their hectic work commitments, but whenever they do, the internet is left buzzing. Be it their fancy birthday parties, festivals, vacationing amid the most serene locales or a simple family reunion, the Nawabs make it a point to spend some quality time with each other. One such recent get-together took place at Saif Ali Khan’s residence on Monday night, and it was graced by Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan Taimur, Sara, Ibrahim and Sharmila Tagore.

In a glimpse shared by Soha Ali Khan on her Instagram page, all the Pataudis posed for a perfect family picture. The picture had Soha Ali Khan, who was wearing a simple kurta, wrapping her arms around her nephew Ibrahim, who looked dapper in his grey t-shirt and shorts. Head of the family and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore looked radiant in her patterned kurta as she stood in the middle. Saif Ali Khan, in his uber cool hairstyle, posed with kiddies Ibrahim and Sara. The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, struck a pose with Taimur. Soha Ali Khan, in her caption, wrote, "Like the branches of a tree ❤️ #family #familygoals#missingafew."

Have a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Sacred Games 2, Jawaani Jaaneman, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Laal Kaptaan and Bhoot Police. Kareena Kapoor is foraying into the TV industry as a judge of Dance India Dance 7 and she has Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan, in her kitty. Last but not least, newbie Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming romantic film opposite Kartik Aaryan. Now, that’s one hard-working family!