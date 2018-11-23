Kareena Kapoor show: Look who just recorded a show with Bebo?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned an RJ following the footsteps of her best friend Karan Johar. Many women from Bollywood industry have already recorded for Kareena’s show. Sunny Leone, Swara Bhasker, Soha Ali Khan and Zoya Akhtar have all shared the air waves with Kareena. The latest guest on Bebo's show is none other than Kareena’s elder sister, Karisma Kapoor. The Raja Hindustani actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the show.

Well, Lolo and Bebo are coming together, so we are sure there will be some amazing chats between the two and none of them will be able to lie. Some unfiltered chat surely on the cards! Titled What Women Want, Kareena’s show will only have female celebs. The show was launched amid much fanfare on the 20th of November.

At the launch of the show, when asked about her desire as a woman Bebo had said, "I have always been someone who wanted to follow her heart. When I was getting married people told me that don't get married because your career will end after that. No producer will take you in his films and you will not get any work. But after marriage, I have been working so much that sometimes, I say I don't want to work too much." Kareena has proved her mettle as an actress and we are sure she will nail it as an RJ too.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in this year’s Veere Di Wedding which was a hit at the box office. Her next release will be Good News which will be hitting the screens on July 19, 2019. She also has Takht in her kitty. What more could this woman want?