Antara Kashyap July 23 2019, 6.21 pm July 23 2019, 6.21 pm

The Pataudis are a very good looking clan. The royal family, starting from Sharmilla Tagore to Sara Ali Khan, have established themselves as actors we would love to keep watching on screen. The best Pataudis, however, are definitely the munchkins Taimur and Inaaya, who seem to divert the attention from their good looking parents whenever they are snapped. A very recent example of this is when Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of the family enjoying a farm at their London vacation, but we can only think about how cute Taimur and Inaaya look here.

The picture is star-studded in its own light. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Ranvijay Singha's wife Priyanka Singha holding their adorable kids. While the ladies look gorgeous, we dedicate all our 'heart eyes' emojis to the kids. Soha used the hashtag #TimandDinni, which is the nickname for the baby Pataudis, but she added Kai as well for Ranvijai's daughter Kainaat.

The family has been enjoying a long vacation in London, primarily because Saif and Kareena are shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman and Angrezi Medium out there. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu joined them a couple of days ago. Soha Ali Khan posted a very cute picture of Taimur and Inaaya hugging and captioned it "reunited."

Reunited!! #timandinni #london