Kareena Kapoor to play a mother in Karan Johar’s next?

Post several speculations on Kareena Kapoor Khan joining hands with Karan Johar for a film, recent reports claim that the actress will don a mother’s hat in KJo’s upcoming film, which will be directed by Raj Mehta. This will mark the Heroine star’s reunion with Johar after three years since Brothers, 2015. Reportedly, the actress’ pregnancy kept her away from taking up the project.

"Karan wanted Kareena to do a film with Dharma for the longest time. Right after Ki & Ka (2016), there were talks of her acting in a movie under KJo’s banner, but that had to be deferred because of her pregnancy. Now, both of them have decided to come together for Raj Mehta’s directorial venture," a source told DNA.

“Given how Kareena plays the role of a mom in real life, she was the perfect fit. The film is a unique take on marriage and relationships. It’s a romcom with a sweet message. When Bebo heard the script, she instantly liked it," the source added.

Reports also suggest that the film is based on a story of two couples and the male lead of the film is yet to be revealed. “The story revolves around two couples. While the first has been wedded for a few years, the second is newly married. Kareena will have another A-list actor from her age bracket opposite her. The makers are trying to lock the young couple currently. Filming begins this November,” further adds the source.

Kareena Kapoor has led fans drooling with her marvellous avatar in Veere Di Wedding. The actress dropped all jaws with her breathtaking looks in Tareefan and fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens on June 1.