Kareena Kapoor's gym tee can buy us a year's membership to the gym!

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor continues to rule the fashion world with her glamorous appearances. But beyond her sassy red carpet appearances and airport looks, it’s her gym wear that we eagerly wait to witness. The craze around her gym looks is such that paparazzi can wait for hours to get just one glance of her entering and exiting her gym. Monday, was no exception. Bebo was snapped outside her gym in the morning, slaying in her comfy clothes.

The actor donned a casual white printed tee with a quote on it and paired it with a black pair of tights and white sneakers. Her uber-cool sunglasses totally added the glam. The Veere Di Weddings star has time and again proved that she can rock even an ordinary outfit. But wait, this one is not too ordinary! Any guesses how much her tee costs?

It’s a Gucci tee which is almost worth Rs 38,900. Yes, you heard that right! Jaws dropped, eyes popped and our mind has gone numb. The amount can literally fund our gym fee for at least a year.

On the workfront, Kareena will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht in her kitty.