Kareena Kapoor's next with Karan Johar already has its second female lead

There were reports a couple of weeks ago that Kareena Kapoor Khan was offered a film by Karan Johar and the Veere Di Wedding lady accepted the offer. The news is now confirmed as Bebo has finally given her nod for the same. Kareena revealed that she has locked on her next with Karan Johar and will begin working for her film at the end of the year. Amidst all the speculations, latest reports reveal a new addition to Kareena’s next. Curious? Let’s find out who.

It’s said that Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor will join the cast as another female lead. If the reports are to be believed, it looks like the actress will be having a busy calender ahead. While there’s still time for the actress’ debut film to hit the screens, speculations of the actress being roped in for the upcoming films hint at how the industry is already banking on her. Fans are already privy to Janhvi’s cousin Sonam’s comedaderei with Kareena. Does that hint at the possibility of Janhvi and Kareena sharing a good bond on the sets as well?

The film, which is reportedly a tale of two couples, is yet to finalise on the male lead. Let’s just wait till the Dharma Productions makes the official announcement!