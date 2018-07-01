Kareena Kapoor’s phenomenal transformation journey after the birth of Taimur

Kareena Kapoor is goals. ‘How to look like a babe when you’re pregnant’ goals and ‘how to recover from pregnancy’ goals. She broke the stereotype and flaunted her baby bump like no other. She worked while pregnant and attended every glamorous gala that she could. That’s Kareena Kapoor for you! She has set many examples on how to enjoy the phase of your pregnancy and take it in the right spirit. But the best came after Taimur was born. Within months the Kapoor lady transformed herself and lost all the extra kilos that she had gained.

We’ve been staring at the before and after pictures of Kareena and we’re left speechless. One may say that Bebo might have undergone surgeries to transform herself so quickly we have proof in pictures that the lady worked hard to change the way she looks.

The post pregnancy glow sure did enhance Kareena’s beauty, but what concerned her was the extra kilos that she gained. Her dietician Rujuta Diwekar revealed that Kareena wanted to lose all the weight overnight and was worried. But then, she convinced her to take one step at a time.

Regular workout sessions helped Bebo to get back to her normal self. Pictures of her getting clicked every day outside gym cropped up in our inbox.

Scanning through her pictures over months, one can actually see how she lost all her bulges and love handles.

Pilates, Yoga, Cycling and weights; that’s the combination of exercises that Bebo followed.

Exercise is useless without a perfect diet. She had revealed, “I eat a lot of green leafy vegetables like broccoli, spinach and fenugreek, and I don’t believe in cutting down the carbs in my diet. I try to eat something healthy every two to three hours. My breakfast usually comprises upma or paranthas (without oil), muesli or idlis. For lunch, it’s the usual roti, or brown rice, with dal and vegetables. At night I like to keep it light with a soup and some stir-fried veggies. I make sure to include lots of salads and fresh fruits in my diet.”

That's called dedication boss!