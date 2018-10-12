Kareena Kapoor's rant on PMS is on point, watch here!

Karan Johar's radio show Calling Karan is super duper hit. He receives the most interesting calls, is made to face the wackiest love problems and gives out the quirkiest answers. Following his footstep was Karan's BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is now all set with her own radio show on the same FM station.

In fact, we now know what's Kareena is going to talk about and it's damn interesting. If you're a woman, then it is likely that all your mood swings and opinions (especially the unpopular ones) have met with the 'Are you PMSing?' remark. A grin comes free and irritates us to our bones. Bebo is set to take on all of them! Her sister Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and gave us a short glance into it. That's like a proud sister!

Kareena is super excited about this debut, “I cannot wait for everyone to hear it," she was earlier quoted saying. And guess who is her first guest on the show? None other than the gorgeous Sunny Leone. We are really looking forward to this conversation!

We hear Kareena will also interact with her listeners. Hence, if you always wanted to talk to her, this might just be your chance!