image
Saturday, October 13th 2018
English
Kareena Kapoor's rant on PMS is on point, watch here!

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's rant on PMS is on point, watch here!

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   October 12 2018, 11.44 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentFM showkaran joharKareena Kapoor KhanKarisma KapoorRadio Debut
nextLuv Ranjan defends himself against sexual assault allegations but apologises
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Parineeti Chopra not in favour of stalling films

Bipasha Basu lends support to #MeToo right after Sajid Khan gets exposed

Geetika Tyagi appreciates Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s support