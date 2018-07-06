Karenjit Kaur official trailer: Sunny Leone's life has more twists and turns than you can possibly think of

Karenjit Kaur. Born to Sikh parents in Canada. Tomboyish, athletic, street hockey player. What you visualise is not in sync with the woman the world knows as Sunny Leone today. Precisely why the story is worth telling. Ahead of the release of Sunny's biopic Karenjit Kaur, here's the official trailer.

The trailer is a glimpse of her extensive journey from being nobody to a public figure, and it was of course not a rosy one. This might just be her most significant acting performance so far!

Nobody's journey to fame is easy. And if you pick a path that, instead of conforming to societal norms, sets off for a rebel, then you are in for a bigger battle. Sunny, from being one of the world's most popular pornstars, has paved her way to becoming a Bollywood sensation. What did she bank on? Belief and hard work.

Remember the (in)famous interview with one journalist called Bhupendra Chaubey? He invited her over to the show, only to make conclusive, uncalled questions, one of them being, "“Do you believe that it's your body that will ultimately take you everywhere?"

But believe us, the actress has had numerous such BLAH questions. Being mortified, judged and shamed aren't new to her. But that a woman can make a choice for herself (even if it's difficult) and stick to it irrespective of judgments, needs to be a new learning for the society.

16th of July is the date!