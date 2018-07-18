Karenjit Kaur: Sunny Leone's biopic isn't an image cleaner, clarifies director

Sunny Leone's biopic Karenjit Kaur has already irked the offence-taking industry. While political party Shiromani Akali Dal wants Kaur, Sunny's original surname, to be dropped from the film's name, a league of self-proclaimed moral police also has an objection to the former pornstar having a biopic.

However, a woman who believes in strength, choice and freedom, Sunny sticks to her stand. She earlier elaborated how she was skeptical about the idea of a biopic and how bringing life to her own story was the most difficult task ever.

This time, director Aditya Datt emphasises that the film isn't any sort of 'image cleaner', contrary to how many are perceiving it.

“We must give credit to Sunny to letting us narrate her story as truly as we can and be close to the facts. It comes from one’s personality, and Sunny stands by what she has done. She gave us a freehand to narrate her story. She has the courage to stand by things and she did exactly that in the show, too. She isn’t apologetic about it, she says it very openly, ‘guilty of doing it my way’. This is cinema and not a documentary there is a slight element of drama. It is definitely not an image cleaner, not something which is trying to somewhere justify her move. There were decisions and career choices which she took and she stands by that. What I have understood of her, is that the only people she was answerable to in her life was her family. The show is about the family and that’s what mattered to her the most,” he told a publication.

Her journey wasn't easy. Memories won't be, either.

“I was angry, sad, I cried sitting on my couch for many months, explaining some of these stories. The emotional part was those with my parents, because they’ve passed away. And then you see their pictures on the wall every day, in the house that I grew up in,” Sunny explains.

More power to you, woman...