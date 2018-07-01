Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone motion poster: Get ready to the know real Sunny

We all know that Sunny Leone was an adult star. While she was in the hidden folder of many people, she became a household name thanks to the reality show Bigg Boss. Sunny kept her career as an adult star behind and entered Bollywood with the film Jism 2. And then it has been a bumpy ride for her.

However, there are a lot of things that we don’t know about Sunny Leone. But, soon her life will be an open book. A web series titled Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone will be live on ZEE5. It will showcase her journey from a girl next door to Penthouse pet of the year to India’s most Googled celebrity.

The actress took to Twitter to unveil the motion poster of the series. Check it out here:

Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone will surely be an interesting watch. Sunny will be playing herself in the series while Daniel Weber’s role will be played by Marc Buckner who is model from Cape Town.

Talking about Sunny’s movies, the actress, who was last seen on the big screen in Tera Intezaar, has been busy with the shooting of her multilingual film Veeramadevi. She will also be seen in a special number in Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon-starrer Arjun Patiala.