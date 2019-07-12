Ranjini Maitra July 12 2019, 3.34 pm July 12 2019, 3.34 pm

Janhvi Kapoor, who was shooting for RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao, has now started working on the biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan happens to be the woman pilot who entered the war zone in 1999 Kargil War and is remembered for her unmatched bravery. Both Janhvi and her co-star Angad Bedi, after wrapping the first schedule in Lucknow, are scheduled to fly to Georgia for a fresh schedule, soon.

The Georgia schedule is set to take place in a city called Kazbegu, in the northeastern part of the country. To shoot at a place that's situated over 5700 feet above sea level is no cakewalk, and requires utmost physical fitness. To make sure his fitness and flexibility are at place, Angad has hired fitness trainer Brinston Miranda. His workout regime includes a lot of running. He was recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai, accompanied by his trainer.

“Both Janhvi and Angad will leave in end of July to Georgia. They will shoot first in the main capital before heading to Kazbegi which is very tough terrains area pretty high above the sea level. The scenes which they are meant to shoot need a certain level of fitness from both their parts and Angad has this hired Brinston to help him be coached and be able to be in a fit shape where he can run on inclined slopes and tough terrains," a source informed.

This is not the first time that Angad is going the extra lengths to perfect his performance. Janhvi, on the other hand, is also on with her regular workout sessions.

Tentatively titled Kargil Girl, the film recently went on floors. Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Janhvi's father in the film, was also a part of the first schedule. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and is expected to release in early 2020.