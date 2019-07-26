Films and patriotism have always gone hand in hand. Akshay Kumar is one actor who, over the years, has turned into a patriotic hero. From Airlift to Rustom, Gold and others, the superstar has time and again redefined the genre of patriotism in India through his films. He has also shown his support and respect for the Indian soldiers multiple times. Today, July 26, marks a significant day in the history of the nation as on this day exactly 20 years ago, India had won the Kargil War against Pakistan and to celebrate which, several people have taken to social media to salute our jawans. Akshay did it in a unique way.
The actor took to Instagram to share a small clip of an army jawan crooning Teri Mitti song from Kesari, a film based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Along with it, he also shared a heartwarming caption in which he said that the video made his day and offered his salute to our Bharat Ke Veer. “When your small tribute reaches the people it’s meant for...what more can you ask for? A million salutes to our #BharatKeVeer,” he wrote.
Came across this heart-warming video which made my day. When your small tribute reaches the people it’s meant for...what more can you ask for? A million salutes to our #BharatKeVeer 🙏🏻
Meanwhile, his next is yet another high-on-patriotism film titled Mission Mangal. The film is based on the true story of a bunch of scientists who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). It features Akshay alongside an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, and Kirti Kulhari. Helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced under the banner of Hope Productions, Fix Star Studios and Cape of Good Films, the film hits the silver screens on August 15 2019.