Darshana Devi July 26 2019, 9.33 am July 26 2019, 9.33 am

Films and patriotism have always gone hand in hand. Akshay Kumar is one actor who, over the years, has turned into a patriotic hero. From Airlift to Rustom, Gold and others, the superstar has time and again redefined the genre of patriotism in India through his films. He has also shown his support and respect for the Indian soldiers multiple times. Today, July 26, marks a significant day in the history of the nation as on this day exactly 20 years ago, India had won the Kargil War against Pakistan and to celebrate which, several people have taken to social media to salute our jawans. Akshay did it in a unique way.

The actor took to Instagram to share a small clip of an army jawan crooning Teri Mitti song from Kesari, a film based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Along with it, he also shared a heartwarming caption in which he said that the video made his day and offered his salute to our Bharat Ke Veer. “When your small tribute reaches the people it’s meant for...what more can you ask for? A million salutes to our #BharatKeVeer,” he wrote.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post here: