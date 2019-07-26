Darshana Devi July 26 2019, 3.07 pm July 26 2019, 3.07 pm

Friday, July 26 is a significant day in the history of India as it marks the 20th anniversary of Kargil War. The war continued from May 3 to July 26 and saw the victory of our Indian jawans over the Pakistani troop. The internet is currently talking endlessly about it and netizens all over have been paying tributes with pictures and video snippets. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan went a step ahead and contributed to a special short film to mark the day.

The video talks about Operation Vijay, Indian Air Force (IAF) launching Operation Safed Sagar and Operation Talwar, launched in the year 1999 to corner Pakistan with Big B’s voiceover in it. The actor can be heard lauding our brave martyrs who fought for the glory of our nation. Titled 'Immortals of Kargil,' it takes us through various montages of wars and bullet fires and also highlights innovative steps taken up by former politicians like Pervez Musharraf, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and others. It ends with our current Prime Minister Narendra Modi shouting out the slogan-Vande Mataram.

While sharing the clip, Big B wrote that it was ‘an honour’ for him to lend his voice for the ‘creative film’ and added that he won’t step back if ever he is needed to give his blood for the nation.

Here’s Kargil War short film with Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover:

T 3238 - https://t.co/cZhbDoipYe) https://t.co/cZhbDoipYe @YouTube to the brave shaheed of our Army .. I had the honour to give my voice for this creative film .. but if ever am asked to give my blood for the nation, I will ... JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 26, 2019

Besides Big B, Akshay Kumar has marked the day in a special way too. The actor took to his social media to share a short clip of a jawan crooning one of the songs of his film Kesari. Through his caption, he offered his salute to our ‘Bharat Ke Veer’.

Here’s Akshay Kumar’s post: