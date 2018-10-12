Karim Morani rape allegations resurface, survivor questions his Shah Rukh Khan connection

The #MeToo movement has gained its momentum in India, all thanks to Tanushree Dutta who has bravely spoken up about being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Plessss. Now Shah Rukh Khan’s good friend associated with his films like Ra.One, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, Karim Morani's name has resurfaced in an interview. The survivor, an aspiring actor, had claimed in her petition that she was threatened and raped by Morani for almost six months between 2015 and 2016. She also alleged that he could have possibly clicked her nude pictures and circulated them.

A resident of Delhi, the woman recalled in her interview to the Republic how she came to Mumbai in 2014 and knew the Morani family. It was in 2015, when Morani came over to her place with a bottle of wine and forced her to drink. “Morani came home around 7pm with a bottle of wine. I didn't drink but he forced me to drink. Next thing I know, I wake up at 4am. I was numb and shocked. Physically and mentally, I was in a state of shock. Karim was not there. I saw there were marks on my body when I woke up,” she said.

The aspiring actress reveals that she confronted Morani. “I found the courage and called him the next day. I confronted him and asked him - what did you do to me? I told him I'd call his wife and brother. He just laughed over the phone. Can't forget that laughter. I felt helpless. I was 21.” The survivor reveals that later Morani started blackmailing her and told her that if she told anyone about it he would get her killed by the underworld. She said. “Morani told me he clicked my pictures. He said if you try and call anyone, I'll get you killed by the underworld. Morani was linked to the underworld.”

She further reveals that later in 2015, he called her to Hyderabad Ramoji Film City during the shoot of Dilwale. When she said she can’t come, Morani threatened her to circulate her pictures. She said, “He calls me and says I want you to come over here. I said I cannot as I had my family over. He threatened me that he would circulate the pictures and send it to my family. I lied and had to go for a day and I went. He did not let me get out of the room and sneaked me in. It was on the top floor and the rooms were not aligned, it was always like zig zag. He told me the opposite side was Shah Rukh and the other side was Varun Dhawan and there was Rohit Shetty on the other side."

When she was probed about the cast being there in the hotel, the survivor said, "Yes, they were all in the hotel. But the problem is I think they were all shooting and I would not know what time they came. Even the food he would just order in the room.”

Further she questioned how Shah Rukh Khan can work with a guy like Morani. She said, “I do not know how Shah Rukh Khan can work with him. I do not intend to drag him in. But how can anyone work with someone who has underworld links and is connected to the 2G scam.”

It's a matter that is sub judice and Karim Morani has been granted bail but with the #MeToo movement now calling out sexual offenders, the story of this survivor has resurfaced.