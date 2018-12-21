Bollywood Karishma Kapoor thanks team Zero for the chance to work with Sridevi Murtuza Nullwala December 21 2018, 6.12 pm December 21 2018, 6.12 pm

Earlier this year, Bollywood faced a big loss. Our very own Miss Hawa Hawai, Sridevi passed away. Her fans were left shocked and sad. While they were all waiting for an announcement of her next film, unfortunately, the news of her demise made it to the headlines. But Shah Rukh Khan's Zero will be a treat for Sridevi fans. The late actor has a cameo in the movie and this would be the last film we would get to see her in. The sequence is clearly one of the highlights of the movie. Sridevi is seen sharing screen with Karisma Kapoor.

While Karisma Kapoor and Sridevi have done many two-heroine films, the two actors never got a chance to work with each other. Finally, in Zero they came together for the cameo. Karisma took to Instagram to thank the team of the film for giving her this opportunity to share screen space with Sridevi, though it was just for few minutes. The Raja Hindustani actor has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets and has written that she missing her.

We miss Sridevi as well and the scene featuring her would bring a smile on your face along with a sad emotion in your heart that you are watching her on the big screen for the last time.