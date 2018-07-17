Karishma Tanna has an OOPS moment, deletes pictures with Ranveer Singh from social media

Actress Karishma Tanna just had an oops moment. She posted some pictures with Ranveer Singh accidentally on her social media page and in no time, deleted them too.

However, the pictures were picked by various fan pages and are out on social media for the world to see.

#karishmatanna with superstar #ranveersingh A post shared by Celebrities gallery (@viral_celebrity_news) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:36pm PDT

The pictures were from an ad shoot in which she will be seen opposite the actor. Ranveer shared a picture too on his Instagram, but it’s a solo picture of his look and he hasn’t deleted it of course.

We wonder what made Karishma delete these pictures.

Anyway, speaking about their work commitments, Karishma was seen in the recently released successful flick Sanju in a miniscule part. She portrayed the character of Sanjay Dutt’s best friend’s girlfriend and she even has a song picturised on her and Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Bollywood’s Baba in the movie.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in an out-and-out negative character of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat which earned him huge praises. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba in the role of a cop and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt.

Then, he also has Kabir Khan’s sports biopic ‘83 in which he will be essaying the role of former Indian cricketer and greatest pace bowler Kapil Dev.