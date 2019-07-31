Soheib Ahsan July 31 2019, 12.13 pm July 31 2019, 12.13 pm

Armaan Jain might not be busy with work but his personal life is definitely going well. He recently got engaged to his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on Tuesday. His cousin sister Karisma Kapoor was there to celebrate and captured multiple special moments from the event. Karisma shared pictures of the event on her social media calling the couple her favourite cuties. In one of the pictures, Armaan can be seen proposing to Anissa while bending down on one knee.

At the engagement, Armaan can be seen wearing a black jacket over a pair of matching t-shirt and jeans. Anissa, on the other hand, wore a pretty black floral dress. Armaan Jain has been dating Anissa Malhotra since 2014 and has made no attempt to hide it. The two were often seen together in pictures shared by Armaan on social media.

