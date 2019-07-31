Armaan Jain might not be busy with work but his personal life is definitely going well. He recently got engaged to his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on Tuesday. His cousin sister Karisma Kapoor was there to celebrate and captured multiple special moments from the event. Karisma shared pictures of the event on her social media calling the couple her favourite cuties. In one of the pictures, Armaan can be seen proposing to Anissa while bending down on one knee.
Check out Armaan Jain's engagement pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on
At the engagement, Armaan can be seen wearing a black jacket over a pair of matching t-shirt and jeans. Anissa, on the other hand, wore a pretty black floral dress. Armaan Jain has been dating Anissa Malhotra since 2014 and has made no attempt to hide it. The two were often seen together in pictures shared by Armaan on social media.
Check out Armaan Jain's Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday my Jaaan! Love you ❤️
A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on
Coincidentally 2014 was the same year when he made his acting debut with Arif Ali's Lekar Hum Deewana Dil alongside Deeksha Seth. The film failed to kickstart Armaan's acting career or do well at the box office. It received negative reviews in India and mixed reviews overseas. He has not appeared in any other film so far. Apart from this Armaan has also served as an assistant director in Karan Johar's Student of the Year and Shakun Batra's Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain, daughter of Raj Kapoor. Armaan has also been seen on social media often spending time and playing with his nephew Taimur.Read More