Karisma Kapoor is in no mood to get married again, reveals father Randhir Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur ended their marriage last year. They settled matters out of court and decided to keep things amicable as far as possible. Not just that, they moved on with their lives and found other significant others. Soon after the divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, who is the ex-wife of hotelier Vikram Chatwal. And Karisma is said to be dating businessman, Sandeep Toshniwal, whose divorce with his wife came through many months back. Karisma and Sandeep have been often spotted together, making everyone wonder if they are ready to tie the knot.

However, Karisma is no mood to start a family again. Her father and veteran actor, Randhir Kapoor recently revealed that Karisma doesn't want to get married and her only focus now is to raise her children, Samiera and Kiaan.

Reacting to the rumours of marriage between Sandeep and Karisma, Randhir in an interview with DNA said, "There’s no truth to this. I would want to get Karisma married again, but she isn’t interested. We have spoken about it and she has clearly told me she doesn’t want to start a family again. She wants to raise her kids well and that’s her only plan right now."

He also spoke about Sandeep and said that he doesn't know him at all and that even if Karisma is seeing him, it's not a big deal. "I don’t know him at all. Karisma is a single woman. If she feels like going out with somebody, she can go out. What is wrong with it? He’s her friend and they do go out together, which is fine," he was further quoted.

Well, that puts all the speculations to rest.