Bollywood Karisma Kapoor is taking some serious style inspiration from Ranveer Singh Ranjini Maitra December 19 2018, 8.04 pm December 19 2018, 8.04 pm

Among the many style icons we have in Bollywood, only a few have truly broken norms. Ranveer Singh belongs to that rare club. Fame comes with a few banes, however. One of them is that you are always under the scanner. Hence, not many A-listers would actually experiment with how they appear publicly. But when it comes down To Ranveer, he wears his confidence over his attire. No wonder he is called the wackiest dresser in tinsel town! Even ladies from the industry are taking cues. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh, The Star Who Broke Every Gender Dressing Norm!)

A couple of days ago, we came across Sara Ali Khan's pictures. In them, she is posing with her Simmba co-star. She took some 'inspiration' from her 'hero' as she dressed in a bright, quirky dress. Moving on, Karisma Kapoor has now slipped into a pretty, full sleeve Kurti with embroidery all over her chest and hands. But she would rather look cool than plain beautiful. Hence, she refuses to ditch her glasses.

View this post on Instagram Channelling my inner #ranveersingh 😂😉 in @anamikakhanna.in Styled by @tanghavri A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 19, 2018 at 1:04am PST

We are loving how Ranveer is becoming synonymous with quirky fashion. During his wedding, his sober getup was a refreshing change but we love the old Ranveer just as much!