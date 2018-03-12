Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan pose with Hillary Clinton

Kapoor sisters, Karisma and Kareena met Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state and the 2016 nominee for president from the Democratic party at the India Today Conclave. Karisma shared a pic of the two sisters posing with Clinton.

Kareena spoke about son Taimur at the conclave. The doting mother said she doesn't like it when every move of her son is monitored. “I do not like the fact that everyday Taimur’s moves are monitored, pictures are out, what he is doing, where he is going, what he is wearing, discussing his hairstyle. He is just a 14-month-old. I don’t know how to stop it. You are just following him around."

But she went on to add, “I think he is getting used to it because, off late, if I compare his pictures, he has started posing.”

When Taimur's name was revealed, there were mixed reactions from all over. Speaking about the same, Kareena said, "There was (a) lot of trolling but there was an immense amount of support as well. Not that the trolls or anything matters. Because the night before (the delivery) when we went to the hospital, Saif asked me, if it’s a boy, do I want to change the name from Taimur?”

Saif had even suggested that the name can be changed to Faiz, but Kareena didn't want to. "He (Saif) even told me to change the name to ‘Faiz’, as it is more poetic and romantic. I was like no, ‘If it is a boy, my son is going to be a fighter, he will be called ‘Taimur’. Taimur means iron and I will produce (an) ironman. I am proud to have named him Taimur,” Kareena said.

Karisma had recently spoken about her sister Kareena at an event, “Apart from being a carefree person, I would say that she is a very emotional person. It is because of family, upbringing- my dad, my mom."

She added that it is is a misconception that Kapoor family doesn't allow their daughter-in-laws to work in movies. “I think it is a myth that Kapoor bahus do not work. Whether it is my mother (Babita) or Neetu (Rishi Kapoor's wife) aunty, they made a choice of not working after marriage and having children.

On the other hand, Jennifer (Shashi Kapoor's wife) aunty and Geeta (Shammi Kapoor's wife) aunty worked throughout, even after marriage. So we all practised our choice,”

Meanwhile, the Kapoor sisters made heads turn with their simple yet stylish look at the event. Karisma looked gorgeous in a black outfit with hair neatly tied. While Kareena looked stunning in a white formal outfit and nude makeup.