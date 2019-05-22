Karisma Kapoor makes digital debut with Mentalhood, shares her looks from the show

The growing popularity of the web series has pushed a lot of Bollywood celebs to try their hands at the digital world. It goes without saying that the Indian audience is slowly moving on from their obsession of international TV shows and perhaps it’s one of the reasons why Netflix or any other streaming giant is full of popular Bollywood faces these days. Joining the trend now is Karisma Kapoor, who has recently made her debut on the digital platform of Alt Balaji.
Karisma will be seen in Mentalhood, an upcoming web series, directed by Karishma Kohli. The show will feature the actor as Meira Sharma, who is described as ‘a small town mother trying to navigate through Mumbai momzillas’. On Wednesday, both Karisma and producer Ekta Kapoor unveiled the former’s first looks from the series. In one, she can be seen sharing the frame with some kids, supposedly her kids, and the second has the little ones involving in a pillow fight in the background and Karisma sits in front of them by shutting her ears.
Check out her first look here:
Being a mom is a full time job that you cannot clock out of. But it’s my favourite thing in the entire world! Everyday is a new lesson, a new challenge. And we’re always learning and working at it. So more power to all moms out there! Come accompany me on this mental ride💃🏻 #mentalhood streaming soon on @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor @karishmakohli
Here’s her second look:
Meet Meira Sharma A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is about the right balance...it’s the finding of that balance that’s the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog...where she reaches out to every mom. SHE IS YOU. SHE IS ME. SHE IS EVERY MOM. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring....mental mom. #mentalhood streaming soon on @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor @karishmakohli
Ekta also gave us an insight into Karisma’s role.
Meet meira sharma ( she was meera but the momzillas call her ‘ meiraaa’ mairaaa’ to make her sound more fashionable)she is d inner voice of all moms ! She navigates her way thru gluten free chips n gajar ka halwa.... bullies n control freaks ......n then blogs all of it!!! She makes us believe1) the struggle is real 2)there are no right answers3)there is strength in supporting n not competing n that4)we are all in it together !!!!She is u she is me ‘Meet our Mental Mom @therealkarismakapoor as Meira Sharma. A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She is you, she is me and she is every mom out there. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring… mental mom! #Mentalhood #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji @shobha9168 @filmfarmindia @bhavnarawail @karishmakohli @ritz2101
When asked why she picked the show, the actress said, "The entire show is based on motherhood, the ups and downs, high and lows and all the various emotions of being a mom. She is a mom, who has a blog where she shares her emotions. Even though she is old fashioned, she is today's woman.”
"I have been lucky enough to have such a wonderful career and I have done a variety of roles. This is something different for me...a different platform. I have been a radio jockey also. I like trying out different things," added the actor.