Karisma Kapoor makes digital debut with Mentalhood, shares her looks from the show

Darshana Devi May 22 2019, 4.22 pm May 22 2019, 4.22 pm

The growing popularity of the web series has pushed a lot of Bollywood celebs to try their hands at the digital world. It goes without saying that the Indian audience is slowly moving on from their obsession of international TV shows and perhaps it’s one of the reasons why Netflix or any other streaming giant is full of popular Bollywood faces these days. Joining the trend now is Karisma Kapoor, who has recently made her debut on the digital platform of Alt Balaji.

Karisma will be seen in Mentalhood, an upcoming web series, directed by Karishma Kohli. The show will feature the actor as Meira Sharma, who is described as ‘a small town mother trying to navigate through Mumbai momzillas’. On Wednesday, both Karisma and producer Ekta Kapoor unveiled the former’s first looks from the series. In one, she can be seen sharing the frame with some kids, supposedly her kids, and the second has the little ones involving in a pillow fight in the background and Karisma sits in front of them by shutting her ears.

When asked why she picked the show, the actress said, "The entire show is based on motherhood, the ups and downs, high and lows and all the various emotions of being a mom. She is a mom, who has a blog where she shares her emotions. Even though she is old fashioned, she is today's woman.”

"I have been lucky enough to have such a wonderful career and I have done a variety of roles. This is something different for me...a different platform. I have been a radio jockey also. I like trying out different things," added the actor.