  3. Bollywood
Karisma Kapoor makes digital debut with Mentalhood, shares her looks from the show

Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor makes digital debut with Mentalhood, shares her looks from the show

Karisma will be seen in Mentalhood, an upcoming web series, directed by Karishma Kohli.

back
Alt BalajiBollywoodEntertainmentKarisma KapoorMentalhoodNetflix
nextTaimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan

within