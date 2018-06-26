Karisma Kapoor rings in her birthday with family and friends in London. View Pics!

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday on June 25. The actress is in London and celebrated her birthday with family and friends. Well, in the day it was a family picnic where she celebrated her birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and her kids Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. And then later it was a dinner party with her friends including Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and others.

Karisma took to Instagram to share images from her birthday celebrations. Check them out here:

Looks like Karisma surely had a great birthday.

Karisma has been away from the big screen for quite a long time. She was last seen on the big screen in Dangerous Ishhq which failed at the box office. While we are yet to hear from her on her next project as a lead actress, we will get to see Karisma in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. The actress has a cameo in the film. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero will be hitting the screens on December 21, 2018.

Well, we are sure fans of Karisma are eagerly waiting to see her back on the big screen.