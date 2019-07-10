If there's one sister duo from Bollywood whom we seriously adore, it's, without a doubt, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Often spotted on dinner and lunch dates together, the two share quite a camaraderie. Whenever we spot them together, the duo always flashes siblings goals. Even their children share a great rapport with one another and are often accompanied by the two beauties. Recently, as a guest judge on a dance show, Bebo's sister Lolo, who was filling in for her sister as one of the judges, shared one of her fondest memory from Saifeena's wedding.
As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Karisma recalled a memorable gesture by a brother-in-law. Elaborating on the same, Karisma said, “Nawab Sahib, in his nawabi style, gave me a beautiful gift, a pair of earrings that is a cherished possession even today.” She also described him as an “amazing, super cool and chilled-out person.”

Elder sister Karisma shared a picture showing her wearing a super stylish shimmery pink dress with a thigh-high slit, looking absolutely stunning. In the caption, Karisma revealed that she will be appearing as a judge on the dance reality show as the original judge, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan is not in town. "Filling in for my gorgeous sister as a guest judge on @danceindiadance.official," posted the 45-year-old actress, along with a bunch of photos of her look from the show.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently busy shooting for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium in London. The actress is playing the role of a cop in the film. Kareena will be seen in an extended cameo in the film.Read More