Karisma Kapoor to step into the digital arena by acting in a web series?

Indian web series are making a mark in the entertainment industry with their exceptional presence. The massive popularity of Netflix’s shows like Sacred Games and Lust Stories among those that show how the Indian audience is slowly moving on from their obsession of international TV shows. Moreover, the digital space has also opened up new avenues for Bollywood actors, and it looks like Karisma Kapoor is making a note of it. As per the latest reports, the Raja Hindustani actor is to soon join the trend and try her luck in the digital arena.

Karisma seems to have taken inspiration from brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, is reportedly set to make a comeback in acting with her debut on the digital platform of Alt Balaji. If reports are to be believed, Karisma is all set to star in a web series by Ekta Kapoor.

“Karisma has signed a deal with Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji. She is doing a web series for them. They have locked the script and dates, but everything is being kept under wraps till the big announcement,” a source told DNA.

Reports further add that sister Kareena and Saif convinced Karisma to hear the script, post which, she decided to give it a shot.

Karisma was last seen in Dangerous Ishhq that released in 2012. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see the actor make her big debut in the digital space.