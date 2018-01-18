home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Karisma Kapoor with ex-hubby Sunjay Kapur post lunch at Yauatcha

Karisma Kapoor with ex-hubby Sunjay Kapur post lunch at Yauatcha

First published: January 18, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Updated: January 18, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

tags: #ex husband #Karisma Kapoor #lunch #post lunch #sanjay kapur

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All