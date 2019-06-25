Priyanka Kaul June 25 2019, 6.47 pm June 25 2019, 6.47 pm

Karisma Kapoor is one actress who has worked hard to make her mark in the industry. Even though the actress came from the Kapoor khandaan, father Randhir did not appreciate women entering the Bollywood industry. After her mother Babita and Randhir Kapoor separated in 1998, Karisma and sister Kareena were brought up single-handedly by their mother. It was Babita who prepared Karisma to be an actress, against the wishes of her own in-laws. And rest, as they say, is history. After a moderate success of her debut movie Prem Qaidi in 1991, Karisma made her first big mark with the movie Raja Hindustani opposite Aamir Khan. And then, there was no stopping.

Its Karisma Kapoor's birthday today and her recent picture on Instagram gives us fitness goals. The actress turned 45 today and shared a post of herself in a black swimsuit and her caption is one to take a lesson from. Her caption says, “Love yourself at every age,” and we can surely agree.

View this post on Instagram Love urself at every age 😇 #nofilter #birthdaymood A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 25, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

In an earlier interview, Karisma had shared how her journey in the industry had not been a cakewalk and she had her own fair share of struggles. “I believe that my family has been the most formidable film dynasty that the Indian cinema has seen. My journey of carving a niche for myself in this industry hasn’t been the easiest. While the long-standing legacy of my family did inspire me to be a part of this industry, I’ve had to work very hard for that recognition. With generations behind you, it does take a whole lot of skill and talent to be the best version of yourself,” she said.

Karisma Kapoor is known to majorly have worked in the romance-comedy genre. However, she has also received critical acclaim for her movies like Khalid Mohammed’s crime drama Fiza and Shyam Benegal’s biographical drama Zubeidaa.

At the peak of her career, the actress was touted as Hindi cinema’s most celebrated and highest-paid actress. Even though she is not doing films actively, fans remember her from some good entertainers like Biwi No. 1 (1999), Shakti: The Power (2002) and Dil Toh Pagal Hain (1997) which won her National film award for best-supporting actress.