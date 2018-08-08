Karma is a bitch: Priyanka Chopra, Chris Pratt’s Cowboy Ninja Viking delayed

10 days before the shoot of Salman Khan's Bharat was to commence, Priyanka Chopra decided to walk out of the project. The reason was said to be her engagement with beau Nick Jonas. But soon enough, reports of her signing a Hollywood film with Chris Pratt titled Cowboy Ninja Viking made it to the headlines. It then became obvious that it is Hollywood over Bollywood for PeeCee. But someone rightly said 'Karma is a bitch', because we now hear that PeeCee's Hollywood project has been put on hold.

As per a report published in Collider, Cowboy Ninja Viking has been removed from the release calendar and has been pushed indefinitely. Directed by Michelle Maclaren, a debutant, this film was based on the Image Comics graphic novel by AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo. Even though it remains in an active development stage, Collider has no clue when the shooting of this film will begin. Ouch!

Speaking of Bharat, Priyanka's loss turned out to be Katrina Kaif's gain who at the last minute gave her nod to the project. Salman and Katrina's last venture Tiger Zinda Hai was a massive hit at the box office and Bharat may soon follow suit.