Karni Sena supports Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha’s protest against Manikarnika

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena, has decided to go ahead and support the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha’s protest against the filming of Manikarnika. The Karni Sena was recently in the news for its violent protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika is facing protests for distorting historical facts concerning Queen Laxmi Bai.

The film revolves around the life of Queen Laxmi Bai, who is also known as Jhansi ki Rani. According to the protesters, the film allegedly shows the Queen Laxmi Bai in a relationship with a British officer. When asked by the media if Karni Sena will lend support to the protests, founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi said “Agar Brahmin ka khoon bahega to Rajput kya chup rahega, jab Rajput ka khoon baha to Brahmin kabhi chup nahi haha (Rajputs will never keep quiet if Brahmins are affected, and vice versa).”

Kalvi claims that 10,000 letters had been signed with blood by Brahmins to protest the release of Padmaavat, reports Hindustan Times. Asked about the release of Padmaavat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat, Kalvi reportedly said “Supreme Court cannot dictate to cinema halls to release the film and depute paramilitary forces outside cinema halls”. This comes after the Supreme Court announced that the film should be released in all states.​