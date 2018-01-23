Karni Sena: We will watch Padmaavat, but it won’t release on January 25

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magum opus Padmaavat (earlier titled Padmavati), gets into another trouble as Shree Rajput Karni Sena accepted to watch the movie, however, not any time soon. In an outrageous demand, the fringe group said that they are ready to watch the movie but won’t allow it to release on January 25. Also, they warned Bhansali to not fool them by showing any other version.

Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder of Karni Sena, said they had received an invitation from Bhansali on January 20 to watch the movie so that their objections were resolved. "The letter said the screening is meant to remove our 'misguided grievances'. We are not misguided. The director needs to decide if the film is a historic work or a piece of fiction, because we will not allow any romantic scene to be shown between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmini, even if it is a dream sequence," said Kalvi.

The Karni Sena accepted Bhansali’s offer to watch the movie, albeit, not any time soon.

"We wrote back to Bhansali that his letter came too late. We are ready to watch the pre-screening but Bhansali can decide when he wants that, after a year or five years, for it won't be released on January 25. Still, we will watch it only if it is the version that is to be released," he said.

Adding that the group wants more people to review the movie, Kalvi said, "We will decide who will watch. The censor board made three people watch the film and left six people. We want that those six people should watch this film along with a few journalists."

Bhansali, in the letter to Karni Sena, stated that the controversial dream sequence is not part of the film. He also added that the film would make the entire Rajput community proud. However, Bhasali urged that for this to happen, the Karni Sena should come forth, watch the film and support its peaceful release.

However, the Karni Sena seems undeterred in their approach as they feel Bhansali is just toying with them. "This is nothing but drama by the filmmaker. There is no date of the proposed screening the film and they have called our objection as misguided grievances which shows their approach and intention," Kalvi said.