Kartik Aaryan: After ‘King of monologues’, now I’m loving the term Bromantic hero

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actor Kartik Aaryan looks happy with his new image in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He has reunited with his mentor Luv Ranjan for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor is enjoying the new tag, Bromantic hero.

“After ‘King of monologues’, now I’m loving the term Bromantic hero. I’m glad that the youth feels connected with my characters and I’m thankful to my director, Luv sir, who gives me such relatable characters. I love the fact that I’m able to create my own niche which is different yet lovable at the same,” he told ANI.

Kartik Aaryan is playing Sonu’s character in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, who is trying to save his friend, Titu, played by Sunny Singh, from the girl Sweety (played by Nushrat Bharucha), whom he is going to marry. While talking about his character in the movie, Kartik noted, "Sonu is a kind of friend you need to have and once you watch the movie you will crave for a Sonu in your life. He is very relatable, lovable and a friend with that motherly instinct."

Karthik gained instant popularity with his hilarious monologue in the 'Pyar ka Punchnama' and when asked if there is a monologue in this movie too, the actor jokingly shared, "Both the monologues did very well and I'm always ready to do another one but whether it's in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', you will have to wait and watch If it's there or no."

We totally want to hear another of his monologue when he hits his rant mode. The film, set in Delhi NCR, is scheduled to release on 9th February 2018.