Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali party hard at their film’s Delhi Schedule wrap, but where's Sara Ali Khan?

Divya Ramnani April 03 2019, 1.45 pm April 03 2019, 1.45 pm

Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and the very stunning Sara Ali Khan expressed their appreciation for each other on Koffee With Karan. Now, they have finally come together for a film. The two have been roped in by Imtiaz Ali for his forthcoming love saga. It is being reported as a sequel to his 2009 hit, Love Aaj Kal. The film has been the talk of the town from quite some time now. Shooting for the same had kick-started in the capital city and we got several glimpses of it. From Kartik and Sara’s romantic kissing video to them finally enjoying a date, everything related to this film has only added to our excitement. We learnt that the team has wrapped up the film’s Delhi schedule and that too in style, quite literally.

In a video that has surfaced from their wrap up bash, a carefree Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali Khan are partying like there’s no tomorrow. Dancing to the tunes of Manali Trance, showing off their thumkas, these boys gave a tough competition to each other. Dressed up in a quirky hoody, t-shirt and blue denim, Kartik Aaryan looked uber cool. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor completed his look with a black cap and white sneakers. Another video had Kartik shaking a leg with his team. They seemed to have a blast as they danced on Raula from Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. We missed Sara though! Looks like the Nawab was tied up with some other commitments.

A few days ago, the makers teased fans with Kartik and Sara’s first look from the film. Now, we can’t wait to witness their magical chemistry on the big screen.

Meanwhile, their film, which is tentatively titled as Love Aaj Kal 2, will hit the big screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day in 2020.