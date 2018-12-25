Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are a ‘patch’ made in heaven

Newlyweds, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are in for a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai. Bollywood biggies like Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Sonu Sood, Abbas-Mustan and many more graced the occasion. However, the celebs that caught our fancy were Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. Two of them made an entry together. It takes us back to the time when the rumours of a tiff between the director and actor were doing the rounds. However, looks like, the disputes were resolved.

According to the reports, Kartik Aaryan was to star in a Karan Johar film. However, the actor was being considered as a second fiddle to Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor started with his tantrums and if that wasn’t enough, Kartik also demanded a hefty remuneration. Well, it doesn’t end here. Apparently, he even refused to share the couch with Vicky Kaushal on Karan's chat show, leaving the filmmaker mighty miffed. Thanks to the super success of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan has joined the league of bankable actors and tantrum-kings.

Since the two of them arrived together, we can now assure that everything has been sorted. All is well that ends well, after all!