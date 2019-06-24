Ranjini Maitra June 24 2019, 11.21 am June 24 2019, 11.21 am

We do not know whether Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are actually dating. But what we can confidently say is the fact that their chemistry is a success even before their first film together has hit the screens. The youngsters, who are now shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal (the sequel to Ali's Love Aaj Kal), go viral whenever spotted together. And why not? They are too much of good looks together!

Kartik and Sara are now in Himachal. As they shoot amid the chilled winds of the hills, a picture of the two is surfacing on the internet. Dressed in black trousers, a white tee, and a black jacket, Kartik enjoys a cup of tea. Sara, in her black pants and neon green pullover, strikes a smiling pose too!

Another photo of the two, both wearing Himachali caps, also took over the internet on Sunday. Looks like they are doubling up with work as a fun trip too!

Much has been also said and written about Sara's teeny-weeny crush on Kartik as well. Soon after the starlet made the revelation on Koffee With Karan 6, we asked Kartik what he felt about it. "I don't know what to say to that. All I can say is that she is very pretty and I am really looking forward to her film," he answered.

Back then, we had no clue they were pairing up for a film. As they began shooting for it in Chandigarh, a supposed video of them kissing spread like fire, but none of the actors came forward to confirm or dismiss the video.

They sure are building the craze. No wonder we spotted them roaming across Shimla with their faces covered, a couple of days back!