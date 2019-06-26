Divya Ramnani June 26 2019, 1.02 pm June 26 2019, 1.02 pm

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are among one of the most talked-about Bollywood stars in recent times, and why not? The two have been ruling the internet with their delightful pictures from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2, so much that, now, fans have started to assume that both Sara and Kartik are seeing each other. Talking about the most recent one, it features the two stunners sitting beside each other and posing for a lit selfie.

While the Kedarnath actor oozed grace in her patterned yellow kurta along with red salwar and a dupatta wrapped around her head, Kartik was all shades of dapper in his black tee, which he wore with blue pants and a white jacket. This picture was taken at Shimla, which happens to be the latest location for this Imtiaz Ali directorial. Well, Sara and Kartik’s back-to-back cosy pictures have brewed a storm on social media, giving birth to speculations of them being in a relationship. At least the comments under their pictures suggest so. One of the users wrote, “SarTik will turn out to be my favourite couple soon.” SarTik? Okay, then!

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s picture from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 here: