Ranjini Maitra July 12 2019, 1.05 pm July 12 2019, 1.05 pm

This is one classic example of how one came to the city of dreams, chased them and fulfilled them! If reports are anything to go by, then actor Kartik Aaryan has got his hands on a new house. But it's not just a house, you know? Kartik has bought the same house he once stayed in, as a paying guest. When he first shifted to Mumbai from Gwalior, he shared the flat with a couple of his friends.

According to reports Aaryan’s new old flat is situated in Andheri's Versova’s Yari Road, in suburban Mumbai. It’s not a huge space really and boasts of only 459 sqft. The emotional value for the flat is clearly high. A reason perhaps why he reportedly shelled out a whopping Rs 1.6 crore. The registration was done in May. In the documents, his mother Mala Tiwari is also mentioned.

View this post on Instagram Dream with open eyes Fly without wings 👀🦅 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jul 6, 2019 at 10:19pm PDT

Every beginner has his days of struggle and Kartik is no exception. His early days in Mumbai put him through a time of constant rejection and disappointment. "I didn't have a place to stay when I came to Mumbai. I stayed in a hostel. I have stayed with 12 guys in a flat. That was something I never thought I would do because I hail from Gwalior, which is not an expensive city to live in, but Mumbai is really expensive," he once said, at a chat show.

He continued to live there after his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama became a hit, his career still looked dicey, and he wondered if acting was going to work out in his favour at all.

From there, here he is, after delivering a 100-crore film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik, now, has signed Dostana 2 under Karan Johar's banner and is working with Imtiaz Ali for the sequel of Love Aaj Kal.