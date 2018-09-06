Kartik Aaryan dreams of babies with Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is super gorgeous and this is a no-brainer. The lithe and leggy lass can make many men go weak in their knees with those looks and those dance moves that she can pull off with the utmost swag. Hence, it is no surprise when someone from the industry confesses that he has hots for the lady. We are talking about Kartik Aaryan who is fresh from the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

In a conversation with Anaita Shroff Adajania for her show Feet Up With The Stars, Kartik admitted the same. Anaita asked as to who was that person he wanted to have babies with, and pat came the answer; Katrina Kaif! Why, you ask? Well, Kartik simply added, "I have a thing for accents."

Well, well, Katrik is surely bowled over by Katrina. Look at that blush! We wonder how Katrina will react to this unabashed confession of Kartik.

Workwise, the lad has his hands full. Kartik has the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Kirik Party in hand where Jacqueline Fernandez will be reportedly starring opposite him. Not just that, he is also a part of Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon as the female lead.