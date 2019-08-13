Antara Kashyap August 13 2019, 11.16 am August 13 2019, 11.16 am

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 24th birthday on Monday, August 12, 2019. The actress is currently in Bangkok shooting for Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. The film will mark David Dhawan's 45th film, who also made the 1995 original version starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday on the set, with her mother, actress Amrita Singh and the rest of the cast of the film. However, after this, the Kedarnath actor had a special birthday dinner with none other than her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

The actor, who is also Sara's co-star in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal, flew down to Bangkok to spend time with the actress. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the two, along with Sara's birthday cake. He also wished the actress Eid Mubarak and said that this time they were celebrating Eid without a mask, an ode to their previous Eid adventure. The actor called Sara a 'princess', which he has done on quite a few occasions. Is this a friendly nickname, or is there more? Whatever it is, we think they make an extremely cute pair!

Check out Kartik's birthday wish for Sara:

Sara Ali Khan made headlines when she expressed her desire to date Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan, which also happened to be her first public appearance. She was then introduced to Kartik by Ranveer Singh, who was her co-star in Simmba. The actor has recently wrapped up shooting for the sequel of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali. The actors have been inseparable since then, with Kartik dropping and picking her up at the airport, attending her first ramp walk and other such public appearances.

On the occasion of her birthday, Sara wished herself by sharing a poster of Coolie No 1 remake.

Take a look at it: