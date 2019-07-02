Priyanka Kaul July 02 2019, 4.23 pm July 02 2019, 4.23 pm

The Indian film industry produces the maximum number of films in the world. Movies going on floors or wrapping up is a part and parcel of its daily business. Forming a bond, or sometimes a relationship with the people on sets is but obvious. A video featuring actor Kartik Aaryan and director Imtiaz Ali is the latest example of it.

Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2 finally wrapped up it's shooting after two months, or 66 days to be precise. The movie, which stars Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role was the talk of the town, thanks to continuous link-up rumours between the two leads. The actors too did not shy away and were often spotted together. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet, taken from the sets of the movie. It all got pretty emotional for Kartik who was seen giving long hugs to Ali and was even seen wiping his tears.

See the video here:

Hang in there, Kartik! Life goes on.

Sara Ali Khan too had shared an emotional post on the warp, especially for Aaryan. In the note, she is constantly thanking the actor for making her comfortable and caring for her. She even mentioned how the actor has no idea how much she will miss him.

Check Out Sara’s post here:

It was on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan that Sara Ali Khan had expressed that she had a crush on the actor. And not long after, director Imtiaz Ali paired them together in his movie, which is a sequel to his 2009 flick Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Kartik Aaryan too was quick to post back on the actress, whom he mentioned as a ‘princess’and how he could not ask for a better co-actor. He also mentioned how he wanted to work with her ‘again and again’.

Check out Kartik’s post here: