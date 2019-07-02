The Indian film industry produces the maximum number of films in the world. Movies going on floors or wrapping up is a part and parcel of its daily business. Forming a bond, or sometimes a relationship with the people on sets is but obvious. A video featuring actor Kartik Aaryan and director Imtiaz Ali is the latest example of it.
Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2 finally wrapped up it's shooting after two months, or 66 days to be precise. The movie, which stars Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role was the talk of the town, thanks to continuous link-up rumours between the two leads. The actors too did not shy away and were often spotted together. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet, taken from the sets of the movie. It all got pretty emotional for Kartik who was seen giving long hugs to Ali and was even seen wiping his tears.
Last shot of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. Kartik Aryan in tears as he hugs it out with his director. . . . . #kartikaaryan #love #bromance #hug #imtiazali #saraalikhan #loveaajkal2
Sara Ali Khan too had shared an emotional post on the warp, especially for Aaryan. In the note, she is constantly thanking the actor for making her comfortable and caring for her. She even mentioned how the actor has no idea how much she will miss him.
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
It was on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan that Sara Ali Khan had expressed that she had a crush on the actor. And not long after, director Imtiaz Ali paired them together in his movie, which is a sequel to his 2009 flick Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Kartik Aaryan too was quick to post back on the actress, whom he mentioned as a ‘princess’and how he could not ask for a better co-actor. He also mentioned how he wanted to work with her ‘again and again’.
When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap 😞 A film i never wanted to end ❤ Thank you to my dream director .. 🙏🏻😊 And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 👑 Want to work with you again and again and again 💓 Imtiaz Ali’s next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms, Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
Love Aaj Kal 2 is slated to release on February 14, 2020.