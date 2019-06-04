Darshana Devi June 04 2019, 9.25 pm June 04 2019, 9.25 pm

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is just seven films old and has made his presence felt on the celluloid in no time. The young lad, who hails from Gwalior, made his acting debut with the successful Pyaar Ka Punchnama, released in 2011, and reigns the hearts of millions across the globe today. The 28-year-old, who has now arisen as the ultimate boy next door, even has his fellow actors like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday crushing over him. But it looks like his fan following knows no bounds as someone recently proposed Kartik with a red rose!

Nope, it’s not Sara but a little fangirl who proposed the actor very cutely and Kartik is seen receiving the rose delightedly. He called it ‘sacha pyaar’ in his caption and added that he has treasured the rose safely. The background appears to be that of a garment stall, where the actor might have gone to pick on some clothes. The love-filled video has definitely got us awe-struck!

Take a look at his video here:

In a recent chat show, Kartik opened up about his journey in the industry and shared that it hasn’t been easy. "There have been situations in my life where I thought that it's not working out. During my struggling days also, I used to think, 'I don't know what's going to happen.' Because there is no particular way ki yeh film mujhe mil payegi ya first film bhi milegi ki nahi kabhi life mein. 'What am I going to do if it doesn't happen?'" he said.

"We had our share of struggles. We used to go to auditions, wahaan pe 'not fit' ho jaata tha. I used to travel without tickets in local trains from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai when I was auditioning. I didn't even have that much money,” he added.