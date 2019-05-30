Kartik Aaryan had to choose between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, his answer will shock you!

Divya Ramnani May 30 2019, 11.15 pm May 30 2019, 11.15 pm

Pyaar Ka Punchnama's Kartik Aaryan is a hot favourite of every girl out there. His list of admirers includes the stunning Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. While the former expressed her desire of going on a date with Kartik, the latter has admitted crushing over him on various instances. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan is working with both, Sara and Ananya, for his future films. While all his recent appearances with Sara made fans think that they are a couple, Kartik’s latest action suggests otherwise.

It all happened at Neha Dhupia’s chat show, where the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was given a choice between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. And without any second thought, Kartik chose to go ahead with his Pati Patni Aur Who co-star. He said, “I know Ananya better right now. I have been working with her, of late." Shocked, aren’t you? Guess, all those link-up rumours with Sara were strictly rumours and Miss Ananya is the real deal!

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh:

Later on the show, Kartik was asked on what he hates the most about Ananya. The actor’s answer was sweet. He said, “She loves and admire everything.” Are you talking about yourself, Kartik? Ahem!

Ananya Panday, in her recent interview, confessed her feelings for Kartik. The Student Of The Year 2 star stated that being a 20-year-old, it is natural for her to have a crush on someone. She said, “I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush on someone. I’m open about my feelings. Yes, I find Kartik cute and I’m lucky I’ve got a chance to work with him.”

The fact that Kartik and Ananya share a great rapport is not hidden from anyone. Right before Ananya’s big debut on the big screen, Kartik wished her in the most adorable way. He shared a picture of them with a sweet message.