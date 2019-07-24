Ranjini Maitra July 24 2019, 3.52 pm July 24 2019, 3.52 pm

When in Lucknow, eat like the Nawabs. Does that saying exist? No? Did we just make it up? Never mind, it's the truth. Our work trips are never complete until we gorge on some local delicacies. How can it be any different for the actors? Kartik Aaryan, who is presently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh, is also relishing on lip-smacking food, we are quite sure. Meanwhile, he also has Lucknow's most famous delicacy in mind.

Tunday kebabs, what else? Kartik is quite a foodie. On his Instagram story, he shared a picture which suggests he had already occupied a comfy seat inside a restaurant. We are yet to see if co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday accompanied Kartik in the food haul.

Meanwhile, in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik is romantically paired with Bhumi Pednekar. That's quite a pair to look forward to!

"If there is curiosity about how our pairing will be on screen, It's a great thing. I hope we will deliver to the expectations that people have and do justice to our pairing and our roles. Any actor would love to have expectation behind him or her because that propels us to do better and deliver more on-screen," Bhumi, who recently joined the team in Lucknow, told IANS.