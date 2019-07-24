When in Lucknow, eat like the Nawabs. Does that saying exist? No? Did we just make it up? Never mind, it's the truth. Our work trips are never complete until we gorge on some local delicacies. How can it be any different for the actors? Kartik Aaryan, who is presently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh, is also relishing on lip-smacking food, we are quite sure. Meanwhile, he also has Lucknow's most famous delicacy in mind.
Tunday kebabs, what else? Kartik is quite a foodie. On his Instagram story, he shared a picture which suggests he had already occupied a comfy seat inside a restaurant. We are yet to see if co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday accompanied Kartik in the food haul.
Meanwhile, in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik is romantically paired with Bhumi Pednekar. That's quite a pair to look forward to!
"If there is curiosity about how our pairing will be on screen, It's a great thing. I hope we will deliver to the expectations that people have and do justice to our pairing and our roles. Any actor would love to have expectation behind him or her because that propels us to do better and deliver more on-screen," Bhumi, who recently joined the team in Lucknow, told IANS.
The actor, who plays a common man called Chintu Tyagi in the film, recently wrapped shooting of Aaj Kal, the sequel of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan opposite him. He has also come on board for Karan Johar's Dostana 2, sequel to the 2008 gay drama. In it, he will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor for the first time.