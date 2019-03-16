Kartik Aaryan has THIS to say about his leaked kissing video with Sara Ali Khan

We are sure fans of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are excited to see them on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. But before the film, a video went viral on the social media in which a guy and girl were kissing each other. The couple was said to be Kartik and Sara. The video was allegedly from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 where a romantic scene was being shot. While both the actors and the makers of the film kept mum till now on this video, the Luka Chuppi actor has finally opened up about it.

While talking to Bollywood Life about the leaked video, Kartik said, "I'm doing Imtiaz sir's next and the producers Window Seat films will be able to elaborate about it! And talking about that video... was that really Sara and me?" Well, we too have the same question whether it was Kartik and Sara in the video, as we cannot see the faces clearly. We will only come to know about it when Love Aaj Kal 2 hits the screens.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been in news together after the latter stated on Koffee With Karan season six that she wants to go on a date with Kartik. Sara’s father Saif had joked that if Kartik has money, he can take her on a date. Kartik in one of his interviews had also quipped that he would take Sara on a date as soon as he earns enough of money. Okay then!