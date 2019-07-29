Antara Kashyap July 29 2019, 1.56 pm July 29 2019, 1.56 pm

Bad Boy of Bollywood, rapper Badshah is all set to debut as an actor in Shilpi Dasgupta's Khandaani Shafakhana. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Baby Bedi, a woman who has inherited her uncle's sex clinic. The film is about the woman's journey where she tries to make her family clinic popular by normalising conversations around sex. Badshah's character Gabru Ghatak is quite close to his own personality. He plays a celebrity musician who is approached by Sonakshi to endorse her sex clinic. Badshah also debuted as a guest on the last season of Koffee With Karan, where he called Kartik Aaryan the most overrated actor. Now, according to his latest interview, it looks like the rapper regrets his decision.

The rapper talked to Mumbai Mirror and said that he was taking back his statement. He said, “I don’t know why I named him, maybe because we were talking about Kartik during the break. It just came out but the fact is that he is a brilliant actor with a very good script sense." The singer also said that he had talked to Aaryan after the incident, clarifying that he was only 'acting' and didn't mean the statement. To this, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor had said, “Beta, ab tu dekh” (Now watch, son) in a friendly manner.

View this post on Instagram Can we talk? A post shared by GABRU GHATAK (@badboyshah) on Jun 27, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

The Sheher Ki Ladki rapper also revealed that when he was offered the role of Gabru Ghatak, he was quite apprehensive about making an acting debut. He revealed that he was 'coaxed' into taking the role and had consulted his co-stars before doing so. The film also stars Varun Sharma who plays Bhooshit Bedi, Sonakshi's brother. The other important actors in the film include Annu Kapoor, Priyanshu Jora, Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The film also features a cameo by Diana Penty who appears in the remake of the song Sheher Ki Ladki. Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon also make an appearance, commemorating their iconic 1994 song. The film is slated to release on August 2, 2019.

